PlayStation Plus Gets Big Discount but Not for Everyone

PlayStation Plus is in the midst of offering PS5 and PS4 owners a pretty notable discount, but this same offer isn’t available to everyone. In recent months, PS Plus has been on sale a handful of different times for those who are looking to renew their membership or perhaps subscribe for the first time. And while many of those sales happen to coincide with the holiday season, PlayStation is now offering a sizable new discount for PS Plus that will last for only a couple of more days.

From now until March 13th, 12-month subscriptions of PlayStation Plus have been discounted by 25% and now retail for only $44.99. This sale is one that Sony is offering via the PlayStation Store, which means that this isn’t a deal you can take advantage of via your own local retail store. If you want to buy this subscription for yourself, you can either do so via the native PS Store app on your PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4 console. Conversely, you can also just head to the PlayStation Store website and purchase it from a web browser as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So what’s the catch with this PlayStation Plus sale and how is it not available for everyone? Well, Sony has limited this deal to those who don’t have an existing PS Plus subscription. So if you’re someone that is already subscribed to the service at this very moment, you can’t look to extend your own membership. Instead, this deal is mainly being offered as a way for Sony to bring in new PlayStation Plus subscribers. This is a tactic that we have seen Sony implement in the past, and clearly, it must work in some capacity. Otherwise, it’s hard to see why this deal would continue to be offered every couple of months.

Is this PlayStation Plus deal one that you’re going to look to take advantage of for yourself if you’re not already subscribed? And does it bother you that Sony doesn’t make this offer available to everyone? Let me know either down in the comments or send me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.