PlayStation Plus Leak Reveals First Free Games for 2023

A PlayStation leak from a reputable source has revealed the first free PS Plus games that PS4 and PS5 owners will get next year whenever January 2023's offerings are available. According to this leak, the free PS Plus games for January will be Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Fallout 76, and Axiom Verge 2. Fallout 4's PS4 version will be available, according to the leak, while those with a PS5 will be able to get dedicated versions of Axiom Verge 2 and Fallen Order with all their included enhancements.

The leak in question was shared by Dealabs, a deal-focused outlet which has been pretty on point with every single one of its PS Plus leaks, so there's no reason to think these won't be the free games for January. The PS Plus giveaway for January is said to start on January 3rd with these free games set to be available from then until February 7th.

Of the three games, Fallen Order and Fallout 76 are probably the ones people will be most familiar with. Giving away Fallen Order makes sense given that there have been more talks lately about the sequel, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Fallout 76 is in the midst of one of its recurring seasons, but other than that, there's no evident reason as to why it's being given away now.

That leaves Axiom Verge 2, a sequel to Axiom Verge which is being given away via PS Plus on a relatively short turnaround following the game's release. It came out in August 2022, and if you haven't played the first or the second game, the preview of it from the PlayStation Store found below can clue you in on what to expect when it's free next month:

"Indra, the billionaire behind the worldwide Globe 3 conglomerate, heads to Antarctica to investigate the disappearance of her daughter, but ultimately finds herself in entirely different reality, infected by parasitic machines that both aid and confound her," a preview of the game explained. "Where is she? Who is the mysterious person goading her from the other end of the computer terminal?

"Explore an alternate Earth-like world, replete with the ruins of an ancient, high-tech civilization. Hack machines. Battle monsters. Use your remote drone to enter the Breach, a parallel but connected reality that is filled with its own dangers. You'll want to search every inch for the hidden items and upgrades you need to survive."

PlayStation has not yet officially confirmed the plans for free PS Plus games in January 2023, though expect a formal announcement to come soon now that these games have leaked.