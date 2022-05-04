Former PlayStation Plus Game Getting Free PS5 Upgrade

✖

A PlayStation Plus game that was made available all the way back in 2016 when it first launched is soon getting a free upgrade for PlayStation 5. That title in question happens to be Furi, which is a fast-paced action game developed by The Game Bakers. And while Furi getting upgraded for PS5 might be a big deal on its own, the game is actually getting some new DLC to coincide with this update.

The Game Bakers announced this week that the new PS5 upgrade for Furi is set to roll out later this month on May 17th. This upgrade will be free for those who already own it on PS4, which means anyone who may have previously acquired the game through PS Plus will be able to obtain this next-gen version of the title. In addition, this update will also add the previous One More Fight DLC for Furi for free to all users.

Along the new Onnamusha DLC for Furi, we will release a free update for the game, that includes all paid and free content available for Furi: One More Fight DLC and all the improvements made since the release (Invincible Mode, Furier Speedrun, Alternate controls...). pic.twitter.com/A3T0Nbr282 — The Game Bakers (@TheGameBakers) May 3, 2022

As mentioned, this update is just one element of Furi's new content as a DLC pack entitled Onnamusha will also be arriving on May 17th. This DLC will add a new playable character called the Onnamusha Rider that can be used in all game modes within Furi. Onnamusha will retail for only $6.99 and will be available on PlayStation, Switch, and PC platforms.

It's worth noting that even though Furi is also on Xbox One, the game won't be getting upgraded for Xbox Series X, nor will it receive this new DLC. The reason for this is because The Game Bakers has said that the title wasn't as popular enough on Xbox to allow them to dedicate resources to supporting this platform with this new content. Although the studio didn't make this clear, it seems likely that Furi found a larger audience on PS4 in large part thanks to PlayStation Plus. So if you're someone who has been subscribed to PS Plus for a long period of time at this point, this new PS5 upgrade is definitely a welcome surprise.

Are you someone who snagged Furi for yourself on PS Plus back in 2016? And if so, are you going to look to revisit it now that it's heading to PS5? Let me know either down in the comments or you can reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.