Classic PS1 RPG Franchise Potentially Making Comeback

A beloved RPG franchise that first began on the original PlayStation all the way back in 1996 might finally be making a comeback on new platforms. In recent years, a number of retro titles that are synonymous with PS1 have been returning in one way or another. For instance, Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, which is a strategy game that came to PS1, is getting a new version called Tactics Ogre Reborn later this fall. And while that's just one example of this trend, it looks like a former Konami RPG is the next that could be making a grand return.

Spotted by VGC, Konami recently filed a new trademark this summer for its dormant Suikoden series. First started back in 1996, Suikoden was a popular RPG that released on PS1 and became incredibly popular with fans. The franchise went on to spawn five mainline installments in total, all of which were released across PS1 and PS2 platforms. However, since 2006, the Suikoden series has been dormant outside of a handful of spin-offs, many of which never released in the West.

So what does this new trademark have to do with Suikoden returning? Well, many times, publishers will re-up the rights to properties like this if they're planning to do something new with the trademark. As such, this could be the first indication that Konami is planning to bring back Suikoden in some capacity, whether that be in the form of a wholly new installment or remasters of older titles.

Then again, it's also worth noting that trademarks like this occasionally don't have anything to do with future announcements made by publishers. As such, be sure to take this all with a grain of salt for the time being. Konami itself has recently teased that it will have an announcement of some sort to make at the 2022 Tokyo Game Show, so perhaps this reveal could end up being tethered to Suikoden.

Would you be excited if Suikoden did end up returning in some fashion on modern platforms? Or are you someone who is unfamiliar with this series? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.