PlayStation Reportedly Made More Money in 2018 Than It Did During The Entire PS2 Era

The fiscal year of 2018 was great for both Sony and its games division PlayStation. How great, you ask? Well, both had record-breaking years in regards to profits, with PlayStation contributing $2.81 billion to Sony’s impressive $8 billion total for the fiscal year. That’s a lot of money for PlayStation, which came in at $21 billion in revenue during the same period, which is the first time it has surpassed the $20 billion mark, ever. According to PlayStation, software and PSN were huge driving forces for the record-setting year.

What makes the year more impressive though is a little bit of context. According to Critical Hit, PlayStation generated more profit in the fiscal year of 2018 than it did over the course of the entire PS2 era, which by console sales, was its most successful era ever. The total amount of profit made by the PS2 was $2.22 billion, which isn’t just lower than $2.81 billion, but quite a bit lower. Of course, this comparison really says less about the PS2 and more about how much money PlayStation now makes off PSN.

Such a big year for PlayStation couldn’t possibly come at a better time. With the PlayStation 5 around the corner, Sony can now dump even more into its development, business deals around it, and its marketing. This is to say, the success Sony has seen with the PS4 should have a tangible impact on the quality of service it provides with the PS5.

