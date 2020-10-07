PlayStation Trophy System Is Getting Updated

✖

Sony announced plans to update the PlayStation Trophy system today in a way that’ll make players’ Trophy Levels look much more impressive than they currently do. The new version of the Trophy system rolling out tonight in North America will scale up Trophy Levels from the current track that caps at 100 to a new range that instead caps at 999. Players will have their Trophy Levels bumped up to match the new scale with no effort required on their part, so don’t be surprised if you hop on tonight and suddenly see a much higher Trophy Level.

If you’re unfamiliar with what your Trophy Level is, it’s the number with a star-shaped badge next to it above a percentage bar when you’re looking at your Trophies menu. It takes your total number of Trophies earned into account and looks at what the spread of your Trophies is from Platinum to Bronze and then gives you a score to show how you’re doing compared to others. Those scores typically look pretty low compared to how many Trophies you have because the scores only go from 1-100, but that won’t be the case for much longer.

Trophy level hovering in the 12-15 range? You’re about to hit triple digits. First details on upcoming changes to Trophies: https://t.co/aVvaCFALRM pic.twitter.com/ELqlbzfSOO — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 7, 2020

The new system goes from 1-999 and will remap players’ Trophy Levels accordingly. Sony gave an example to say that if you’re currently at Trophy Level 12, you’ll be bumped up to somewhere in the low 200s.

Trophy Levels will also be calculated quicker now. Players will be able to move through the lower levels faster than before and you should see the Trophy Levels go up more consistently instead of seeing the same score for a long time.

To better show off your Trophy Level, Sony is also releasing a new set of Trophy Level badges to correlate with whatever your score may be. The ranges for the Trophy Level icons can be found below along with a preview of what they’ll look like from Bronze to Silver to Gold and finally to the coveted Platinum status that gives you a PlayStation icon.

(Photo: Sony)

Trophy Level Icon Ranges

Bronze: levels 1-299

Silver: levels 300 – 599

Gold: levels 600 – 998

Platinum: level 999

Sony’s Trophy Level update will roll out tonight for North American users and will come to Europe on Thursday.