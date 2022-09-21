PlayStation Losing Popular 2022 Console Exclusive to Nintendo Switch

PlayStation is going to be losing one of its best console exclusives of 2022 to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short months. While PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 owners have already had a handful of great exclusives this year with titles like Ghostwire Tokyo, Horizon Forbidden West, and Gran Turismo 7, it's a game that falls outside of Sony's first-party realm that will now be making the jump to Switch.

Announced recently by developer Sloclap, the Kung Fu action game Sifu is now slated to arrive on Nintendo Switch in November 2022. Originally, Sifu launched on PS5 and PS4 (in addition to PC) earlier this year and found quite a bit of success. And while many fans on both Xbox and Nintendo platforms have been hoping that it would release on non-PlayStation consoles, it's those on Switch that are now going to be able to experience the title for themselves in the near future.

#Sifu is coming to #Switch this November ! 🔥🔥 Feel like practicing your Kung Fu on the move? Pre-orders available now! pic.twitter.com/N4Avcho7H6 — SifuGame (@SifuGame) September 13, 2022

Perhaps the biggest downside of Sifu coming to Switch is that this version of the game looks pretty rough. Based on the footage of Sifu that has been shown in action (which you can see in the video above), the title seems to have taken quite a dip when it comes to performance and visuals in order to run on the Nintendo console. And while is to be expected given that the Switch has less power to pull from when compared to the PS5 and PS4, Sifu's nature as a quick-paced action game means that it might not be the most ideal platform to play on.

This release of Sifu on Switch also begs the question of whether or not it will eventually release on Xbox Series X and Xbox One. While developer Sloclap hasn't announced any such release plans just yet, Xbox is now notably the only platform that has yet to receive the game. Based on previous situations that we've seen that have been similar to this, it seems likely that Sifu will land on Xbox one day, although only time will tell if this is true.

Are you going to look to play Sifu for yourself now that it's coming to Switch? Or have you already played the game on PS5 or PS4 earlier this year? Let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.