How to Watch PlayStation's First State of Play for 2021

Adding to an already busy week, PlayStation’s first State of Play for 2021 is happening on Thursday, February 25th to bring people news about games planned for both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. It’s the first time in a while that we’ve had a State of Play stream, so if you just recently got a new console over the holiday and are now much more invested in what’s planned for the PlayStation family of devices, you’ll want to tune in to see what’s coming.

You can always watch the State of Play after it concludes and the video is shared again on social media, but if you want to catch the stream as it happens, doing so is thankfully a pretty easy process. All you have to do is be on the right site at the right time and you’ll see everything Sony has to talk about.

Where and When to Watch

The first State of Play for 2021 is scheduled to take place on February 25th at 2 p.m. PT. Like the State of Play streams before it, it’ll air on both Twitch and YouTube simultaneously, so you have options between those platforms if there’s one you prefer over the others.

This State of Play showcase is scheduled to last around 30 minutes, so expect there to be plenty of announcements and previews within that timeframe.

What to Expect

While Nintendo sometimes names games that it’ll feature in its Nintendo Directs before the streams happen, Sony does no such thing. That makes it harder to predict which games will make appearances, but we at least have some general guidance on what to expect before the stream starts.

Sony said it’ll feature “new updates and deep dives” for exactly 10 different games, though some will inevitably take up more space than others during the event depending on how big of a deal they are. New games will be announced, and we’ll see updates on some third-party games and indie titles that we learned about last year.

What Not to Expect

While we know generally what to expect from that preview, Sony also cautioned PlayStation owners of two things people shouldn’t get their hopes up for. Sony explicitly said there’d be no hardware updates nor would there be any “business-focused” updates shared during the State of Play, so we won’t see anything regarding potential changes to PlayStation Plus or PlayStation Now nor will we learn more about the next PSVR or any other type of hardware.