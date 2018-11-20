PlayStation Store Black Friday Sale Is Live, Save Big On ‘Call of Duty’ and More

Just as Microsoft has done with its Black Friday sale, PlayStation Store is offering up some great deals for customers, including big savings on hit titles like FIFA 19, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and more.

The full sale details can be found here, and the sale is taking place between now and November 27 at 8 AM PDT, which is next Tuesday. That gives you a whole week to load up on bargains on older favorites and new releases, including Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

So free up that hard drive space and prepare your wallet for some savings, because these deals won’t last long. Check out the best of the PS4 deals in the pages below!

Assassin’s Creed, Call of Duty and More

Assassin’s Creed Origins Gold Edition- $39.99

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey- $40

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Deluxe Edition- $53.59

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Gold Edition- $64.99

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Ultimate Edition- $77.99

Assassin’s Creed Origins- $23.99

Batman: Return To Arkham- $4.99

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4- $47.99

Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies Edition- $29.99

Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies Deluxe- $49.99

Call of Duty: WWII Digital Deluxe- $49.99

Call of Duty: WWII Gold Edition- $29.99

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy- $19.99

Destiny 2: Forsaken- $29.99

Detroit: Become HUman- $21.99

Detroit: Become Human Digital Deluxe Edition- $27.49

Diablo III: Eternal Collection- $19.79

Dishonored 2/Prey Bundle- $25.99

Dishonored 2 Complete Collection- $31.99

Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition- $41.99

Doom- $14.99

Dragon Ball FighterZ- $26.99

Dragon Quest XI: Day One Edition- $41.99

Dying Light- $13.99

EA Sports UFC 3- $17.99

Fallout 4- $14.99

Fallout 4 Game of the Year- $23.99

Far Cry 5- $26.99

Far Cry 5 Deluxe Edition- $34.99

Far Cry 5 Gold Edition- $40.49

FIFA 19- $29.99

FIFA 19 Champions Edition- $39.99

FIFA 19 Ultimate Edition- $49.99

Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition HD- $19.49

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition- $24.99

Ghost Recon, God of War and More

Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise- $39.59

For Honor- $9.99

For Honor: Marching Fire Edition- $29.99

Ghost Recon Wildlands Ultimate Edition- $59.99

Ghost Recon Y2 Gold Edition- $39.99

God of War- $21.99

Grand Theft Auto V- $19.79

Hollow Knight- $7.49

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition- $14.99

Injustice 2: Legendary Edition- $17.99

Just Dance 2019- $23.99

Kingdom Come Deliverance- $29.99

Lego DC Super-Villains- $29.99

Lego DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition- $37.49

Lego The Incredibles- $29.99

Madden NFL 19- $29.99

Madden NFL 19: Hall of Fame Edition- $31.99

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War- $19.99

MLB the Show 18- $20.09

Monster Hunter World- $24.99

Monster Hunter World Digital Deluxe Edition- $29.99

Mortal Kombat XL- $5.99

Naruto To Boruto Shinobi Striker- $35.99

Naruto To Boruto Shinobi Strike Deluxe Edition- $53.99

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2- $19.49

NBA 2K19- $29.99

NBA 2K19 20th Anniversary Edition- $49.99

NHL 19 99 Edition- $39.99

NHL 19- $29.99

Overwatch, Red Dead Redemption 2 and More

NieR: Automata- $29.99

Nioh: The Complete Edition- $22.49

Overwatch: Legendary Edition- $19.79

Persona 5- $19.99

Prey- $17.99

Pro Evolution Soccer 2019- $29.99

Red Dead Redemption 2 Special Edition Bundle- $69.59

Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition Bundle- $89.99

Rocket League- $9.99

Rocket League: Game of the Year Edition- $12.99

Shadow of the Tomb Raider- $29.99

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Croft Edition- $44.99

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Deluxe Edition- $34.99

South Park: The Fractured But Whole- $14.99

South Park; The Fractured But Whole Gold Edition- $22.49

Star Trek: Bridge Crew- $11.99

Star Wars Battlefront II- $9.89

Starlink: Battle For Atlas Digital Edition- $44.99

Starlink: Battle For Atlas Deluxe Edition- $59.99

Strange Brigade- $29.99

Strange Brigade: Deluxe Edition- $47.99

Super Bomberman R- $19.99

The Crew 2- $23.99

The Crew 2 Gold Edition- $49.99

The Evil Within 2- $19.79

The Jackbox Party Pack 5- $19.49

The Last of Us Remastered Edition- $5.99

The Sims 4- $15.99

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege- $14.99

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Complete Edition- $38.99

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands- $19.99

Tom Clancy’s The Division- $9.99

UFC 3 Champion Edition- $19.99

Valkyria Chronicles 4- $29.99

Watch Dogs 2- $17.99

Watch Dogs 2: Deluxe Edition- $20.99

Watch Dogs 2: Gold Edition- $23.99

We Happy Few- $40.19

Wolfenstein II: Deluxe Bundle- $19.79

WWE 2K19- $29.99

WWE 2K19 Digital Deluxe Edition- $44.99

Yakuza Kiwami 2- $34.99

Zone of the Enders The Second Runner: MARS- $20.09

Hurry and get these great deals while you can!