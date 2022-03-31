Pokemon's April Fools' Day Is All About Ditto

✖

Pokemon is preparing for a franchise-wide takeover by Ditto for April Fool's Day. While April Fools' Day doesn't start for a few more hours in the United States, international Pokemon fans seem to have already caught onto what appears to be a multi-platform prank featuring everyone's favorite gelatinous Pokemon Ditto. Both Pokemon Go and Pokemon Cafe ReMix will feature takeovers of sort featuring Ditto in mini-events that kick off on April 1st. The Pokemon Go event will feature an outbreak of Ditto, including Ditto that take the forms of humans like Professor Willow. Meanwhile, Pokemon Cafe ReMix will give players the opportunity to recruit Ditto as a worker for their cafe, as well as two new outfits that allow Ditto to transform into either Pikachu or Eevee.

Pokemon Go teased the takeover today with a very appropriate tweet filled with ellipses. In the game, Ditto hides as various common Pokemon and then transforms in an animation preceded by several ellipses.

... ... ...

... ... ... — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) March 31, 2022

Ditto is one of the original 151 Pokemon and is known both for its blank, emoji-like smile and for its importance in breeding competitive and Shiny Pokemon. Countless Pokemon have been bred by sticking a Ditto in Pokemon DayCare with another Pokemon, although no one quite knows how Pokemon eggs are made. It's one of the great mysteries of the Pokemon universe, which is very strange given that there's an entire research field dedicated towards studying Pokemon at all times.

Assumably, we'll get some more Ditto content from Pokemon's main social media account tomorrow, as their social media and marketing team usually goes all out on their favorite holidays. Last year, Pokemon notably released a Bidoof fancam, which eventually led to a full-blown Bidoof Day later in the year.

Of course, Pokemon Go owes its creation due to April Fools' Day. Google Maps released an April Fool's Day game in which players had to catch Pokemon by finding them on various Google Maps. That became the kernel of an idea for what would eventually become Pokemon Go.

Are you excited about the prospect of a day filled with Ditto? Let us know in the comments section!