Someone Is Ranking Pokemon By How Edible They Are

A Reddit user has created a series of popular posts ranking Pokemon by their edibility. The Reddit user “u/Jomanderisreal” has made ranked five generations worth of Pokemon based on how tasty a Pokemon would be when cooked. The scale is relatively simple – Pokemon can taste either good, okay, or bad, with additional categories for which Pokemon are deadly to eat or are inedible. There’s also a category for Pokemon that would kill you if you tried to eat them, which is a reasonable category for a world where Pokemon can literally explode or probably psychically rip you in half if it sensed you licking your chops at it.

Some of the most edible Pokemon include the Pidgey family, Slowpoke, Tropius, and all three Starter Pokemon from Pokemon Black and White. The rankings also automatically take into account that Poison-type Pokemon are poisonous, so precious Pokemon like Bulbasaur are automatically safe from anyone who would dare try to eat it.

The charts also have a few humorous bits to it. The rankings rightfully point out that several Pokemon are living blocks of ice or water, while others would die as soon as you pick it out. The charts also note that Rock-type Pokemon are inedible, so don’t even bother trying to cook one up.

You can check out the charts on Jomanderisreal’s Reddit page. Let us know if your Pokemon is edible or not in the comment section!

