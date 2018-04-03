Pokemon and Target Are Giving Away Raikou and Entei This Month

It’s a new month, which means it’s time for a new Legendary Pokemon giveaway.

Earlier this year, The Pokemon Company announced that 2018 was going to be a “Legendary” year filled with monthly giveaways. This month’s giveaway involves Raikou and Entei, two of the three Legendary Beasts from the Johto region. The two Pokemon, along with Suicune, are Pokemon that were resurrected by Ho-Oh after they were trapped in the fire that destroyed the Brass Tower in the Johto region.

As with past giveaways, players can use a special code to unlock either Raikou or Entei in Pokemon Sun and Moon or Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon. In the United States, players can collect the code by going to a participating Target store between April 22nd and April 29th. Players can redeem the code by selecting Mystery Gift on the main menu, then selecting “Receive Gift.” Player then choose the “Get with Code/Password” option and then enter the code in the game. Once the Pokemon is downloaded, players can start the game and speak to the delivery person in any Pokemon Center to receive their Pokemon.

Players in Canada will need to sign up for the Pokemon Trainers Club Newsletter to get the Pokemon, while players in Europe can download the Pokemon from the Nintendo Network.

Players won’t get an option as to which Pokemon the code unlocks – it’s all dependent on which game players use the code in. Players with Pokemon Sun and Pokemon Ultra Sun will get Entei, while players with Pokemon Moon and Ultra Moon will unlock Raikou. Whichever Pokemon the code doesn’t unlock can be found using one of Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon‘s green Ultra Wormholes.

Players who use the code in Pokemon Sun and Moon will get a Legendary Pokemon at Level 60, while using the code in Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon will net a Level 100 Pokemon that comes with a Golden Bottle Cap (which can be used to boost a Pokemon’s IVs to their maximum stats.)

Next month’s distribution with be Xerneas and Yveltal, the two Legendary Pokemon from Pokemon X & Y. We’ll provide an additional update when news on that Pokemon distribution becomes available.