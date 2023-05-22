Flocked Pokemon Espeon Funko Pop Exclusive Is Up for Pre-Order

Pokemon fans that have been collecting the Funko Pop drops have a new figure to grab today – a flocked (fuzzy) Espeon! It's an Amazon exclusive that you can pre-order right here for $15 while it lasts. It's set to launch on September 10th. While you wait, make sure to check out the Pokemon Funko Pops that were launched in Wave 12 back in March. Details below.

The twelfth wave of Pop figures in Funko's Pokemon collection includes Arcanine, Glaceon, and Scorbunny. Pre-orders are live now, and all of the details you need are available below. If you go with Entertainment Earth, note that US shipping is free on orders $59+ with the code FREESHIP59 at checkout.

Wave 12:

Wave 11: