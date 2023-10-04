New Pokemon Funko Pops: Umbreon, Aipom, and Sobble

The 13th wave of Pokemon Funko Pops is available to pre-order.

New Pokemon Funko Pops (wave 13) have launched as part of Funko's weekly Wednesday drop events, and pre-orders for Umbreon, Aipom, and Sobble are available now via the links below. Beyond that you'll find details on some additional, recently released Funko Pops in the Pokemon lineup. 

Note that a flocked (fuzzy) Espeon dropped as an Amazon exclusive on September 10th, and it has been going in and out of stock. if you're lucky it will be available to order here on Amazon for $15. 

Wave 12: 

Wave 11:

