New Pokemon Funko Pops: Umbreon, Aipom, and Sobble
The 13th wave of Pokemon Funko Pops is available to pre-order.
New Pokemon Funko Pops (wave 13) have launched as part of Funko's weekly Wednesday drop events, and pre-orders for Umbreon, Aipom, and Sobble are available now via the links below. Beyond that you'll find details on some additional, recently released Funko Pops in the Pokemon lineup.
- Pokemon Funko Pops – Aipom: See at Entertainment Earth / Hot Topic
- Pokemon Funko Pops – Umbreon: See at Entertainment Earth / Hot Topic
- Pokemon Funko Pops- Sobble: See at Entertainment Earth / Hot Topic
- New Pokemon Funko Pops should also be available here on Amazon today.
Note that a flocked (fuzzy) Espeon dropped as an Amazon exclusive on September 10th, and it has been going in and out of stock. if you're lucky it will be available to order here on Amazon for $15.
Wave 12:
- Arcanine Funko Pop – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: A Fire-type Pokémon introduced in Generation 1
- Glaceon Funko Pop – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Ice-type Pokémon introduced in Generation 4
- Glaceon Funko Pop (Jumbo) –Target Exclusive
- Scorbunny Funko Pop – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Fire-type Pokémon introduced in Generation 8
Wave 11:
- Espeon Funko Pop – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: A Psychic-type Pokemon introduced in Generation 2
- Oshawott Funko Pop – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: A Water-type Pokemon introduced in Generation 5
- Munchlax Funko Pop – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: A Normal-type Baby Pokemon introduced in Generation 4
