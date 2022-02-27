Pokemon Go Will Add Alolan Pokemon This Week

Pokemon Go will launch a new generation of Pokemon into its game this week. The Pokemon Company announced that Pokemon originally seen from Pokemon Sun and Moon will appear in Pokemon Go starting on March 1, 2022. The new Pokemon will be preceded by a mass outbreak of Alolan Exeggutor, one of several Alolan variants added to Pokemon Go back in 2016 and 2017 to celebrate the launch of Pokemon Sun and Moon. Niantic didn’t state which Pokemon would be added to Pokemon Go first, but they did confirm that the next “Season” of in-game events would focus on the Alola region. March 1st will kick off the Season of Alola, the next in-game season featuring events with a specific theme. You can see the teaser trailer released by Pokemon Go below:

So far, Pokemon Go’s Twitter account has teased that Pikipek, Rockruff, and Tapu Koko will be added in the game’s first wave of Alolan Pokemon. Pikipek is the Alola region’s common bird Pokemon, while Rockruff is a popular dog-like Pokemon that eventually evolves into Lycanroc. A datamine confirmed that Rockruff’s evolution in Pokemon Go ties into the time of day when it evolves, just like in the core games.

The announcement was preceded by an update that discovered that all “Gen 7” Pokemon were quietly coded into Pokemon Go. This includes the various Legendary Pokemon of the region, as well as the Ultra Beasts that hail from an alternate dimension. Interestingly, there are several “Gen 5” and “Gen 6” Pokemon that have yet to be added to Pokemon Go. This includes the popular Pokemon Zorua and Larvesta, as well as “Gen 6” Pokemon Vivillon and Skiddo. Generally speaking, Pokemon Go has significantly slowed down its rollout of Pokemon over the past year, likely due to smaller generations of new Pokemon and the realization that the mobile game is slowly catching up to the main series in terms of releases.

