Pokemon Go Adds Another Alolan Pokemon

Pokemon Go has added the Alolan forms of Rattata and Raticate, continuing their push to add new Pokemon to the game for the summer.

Game developers quietly added the alternate forms of the two common Pokemon this morning, much to the surprise of Pokemon Go players. Alolan Rattata are Dark/Normal-Type Pokemon and have dark grey fur instead of their usual purple fur. An Alolan Raticate has the same dark fur and is also significantly chubbier than a normal “Kanto” Raticate.

The Alolan Rattata and Raticate made their first appearance in Pokemon Sun and Moon as a group of Pokemon with wildly different forms caused by adapting to the Alola region’s tropical habitat. The Rattata and Raticate in the Alolan region moved to more urban settings to avoid their predators (the Yungoos) and became nocturnal creatures.

Earlier this week, Pokemon Go officially launched its trading and friendship features, which allow players to exchange gifts and presents. One of the big incentives to give gifts (item bundles that players receive from PokeStops) to other players is that they come with special Alolan eggs that contain Pokemon like the Alolan Vulpix, Alolan Sandshrew, Alolan Muk, and Alolan Meowth.

In addition to the Alolan Rattata, players can once again find the popular Alolan Exeggutor in the wild. Alolan Exeggutor have much longer necks than their Kanto forms and is a Grass/Dragon-Type Pokemon instead of a Grass/Psychic Pokemon.

Pokemon Go also hinted that Pokemon like Alolan Raichu and Alolan Marowak could soon appear in the game as raid bosses. These Pokemon don’t have Alolan pre-evolutions, so this would be an easy way to fit the popular Pokemon into the game.

The Alolan forms of Graveler and Diglett will be available beginning Pokemon Go Fest weekend next month.

It’s unclear whether the Alolan Rattata are here to stay, or if they’re just in the game for a limited amount of time. Notably, normal Kanto Rattata are also still spawning in the game, so you might have to search a little to get this brand new Pokemon.