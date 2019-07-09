When Will Armored Mewtwo Appear in Pokemon Go?

Pokemon Go players won’t have much longer to battle against Armored Mewtwo in raids. Last week, Pokemon Go announced that Armored Mewtwo would appear as the game’s newest Raid Boss to promote the upcoming release of Pokemon the Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back EVOLUTION in Japan. Armored Mewtwo will arrive in the game starting on July 10th at 1 PM PT and will remain as a Raid Boss through July 31st at 1 PM PT. In addition to randomly appearing in gyms throughout the rest of the month, it’s also expected that Armored Mewtwo will be the focus of several “Legendary Raid Hour” events taking place between 6 PM and 7 PM local time during Wednesdays in July. These Legendary Raid Hours will cause Armored Mewtwo to appear with increased frequency at open gyms.

The running theory is that Armored Mewtwo will have the same CP and stats as a normal Mewtwo, so the expectation is that battles will play out exactly the same. That means players should bring Pokemon with Ghost-type, Bug-type, and Dark-type attacks. The consensus best counter to Mewtwo is a Giratina with the moves Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball. Players can also bring a Mewtwo with Shadow Ball as its charge move, a Tyranitar with Dark-type attacks, or Gengar with Ghost-type moves. Players can also use Pokemon like Weavile, Houndoom, Pinsir, or Yanmega against Armored Mewtwo if they don’t have a full roster of Legendary Pokemon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Due to its expected high CP and stats, Armored Mewtwo will be a tough challenge. Armored Mewtwo will likely need at least five players in a raid group, and possibly more if they aren’t bringing optimized teams.

With less than a day to go until Armored Mewtwo’s arrival, players are excited for what surprises Pokemon Go has in store for players. Will Team Rocket be involved with Armored Mewtwo, or will Armored Mewtwo come with new moves separate from a normal Mewtwo? We’ll have more news about the event tomorrow.