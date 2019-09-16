Here’s All the “Gen 5” Pokemon Coming to Pokemon Go Today

The world of Pokemon Go, the mobile video game from Niantic based on the popular Game Freak franchise, got a little bit larger today with the addition of Pokemon that first appeared in Pokemon Black and White. These “Gen 5” Pokemon include the likes of Shivy, Tepig, and Oshawott, the starter Pokemon from the Unova region, and more.

So, which Pokemon are coming to the game, exactly? There’s a whole list of them, but it’s not every single “Gen 5” Pokemon out there. Even so, there’s still a large amount of new Pokemon to play with, but good luck getting all of them: several are region exclusives and others have specific item of hatching requirements.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The following Pokemon are confirmed to appear in the game starting later today:

Snivy, Servine, Serperior

Tepig, Pignite, Emboar

Oshawott, Dewott, Samurott

Patrat, Watchog

Lillipup, Herdier, Stoutland

Purrloin, Liepard

Pidove, Tranquill, Unfezant

Blitzle, Zebstrika

Drilbur, Excadrill

Foongus, Amoonguss

Ferroseed, Ferrothorn

Klink, Klang, Klinklang

Golett, Golurk

Deino, Zweilous, Hydreigon

Durant, Heatmor

Pansage, Simisage

Panpour, Simipour

Pansear, Simisear

Some of these, however, will unfortunately be specific to certain regions. The various Pan-based Pokemon, for example, all appear in different regions. Pansage in the Asia-Pacific region, Pansear in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, and Panpour in North and South America. Heatmor, Durant, Klink, and more also have specific regions or requirements — and that’s not even taking into account the Pokemon that need a Unova Stone, which can only be gotten via Research Breakthroughs, to evolve.

What do you think about the new “Gen 5” Pokemon that have been added to Pokemon Go? Are you excited to play the game again and check them out, or are you waiting for a specific Pokemon to be added? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Pokemon Go is now available on most mobile devices. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Pokemon-based mobile game right here.