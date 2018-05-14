Charizard Becomes a Beast in ‘Pokemon Go’ Thanks to New Attack

A Japanese YouTuber has officially revealed Pokemon Go‘s newest move, which will give Charizard a major power boost this weekend.

The Japanese YouTuber GameWith officially revealed the new Pokemon Go move “Blast Burn” in a video posted over the weekend. The new charge move will be formally released on May 19th as part of the coming weekend’s Community Day mini-event. Only Charizard evolved during Community Day will learn Blast Burn.

You can check out the new move animation (which looks awesome) in the video here.

Like its Grass-Type equivalent Frenzy Plant, Blast Burn is a two charge bar attack with a base attack strength of 100 damage. This means that Charizard can do a lot of damage quickly, maxing out at a whopping 25.2 points of damage per second when paired with the move Fire Spin.

Because of its access to Blast Burn, Charizard will get a second life in Pokemon Go‘s metagame, which focuses on gym and raid battles. Charizard’s maximum damage output is now about equal to the Legendary Pokemon Moltres, the second-best Fire-Type Pokemon in the game. While Charizard doesn’t have the bulk of Moltres, it’s a lot easier to power up and players should have at least a few Charizard once this weekend’s Community Day event is over.

Community Day is a monthly mini-event that takes place over a three hour window. A specific Pokemon species (in May’s case – Charmander) will appear in mass quantities all around the world, which typically learns a special charge move when evolved during the event.

In addition, players will also get an extra bonus (in May’s case, a 3x Stardust Bonus) while the event is going on. Past events have also added Shiny versions of the Pokemon species featured during the event, which are also a lot easier to find and catch than they typically are.

This month’s Community Day will take place on May 19th during the following times:

Asia, Australia: 12pm to 3pm JST

Europe, Middle East, Africa, India: 10am to 1pm GMT

North America, South America and Greenland: 2pm to 5pm EDT

Obviously, this month’s Community Day is a great chance to get a popular Pokemon and add a powerful attacker to your collection. Be sure to get outside this weekend and catch some Charmander!