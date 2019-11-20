Pokemon Go Brings Back Community Day Extravaganza to End 2019

Pokemon Go will give players a second chance to collect Community Day Pokemon from earlier this year. 2019’s final Community Day will feature all 11 Pokemon species featured in previous Community Days over the year, along with their special Community Day moves. That means that players can capture Pokemon like Totodile, Swiub, Ralts, Bagon, Turtwig, and Chimchar during a 2 day event taking place from 9 AM to 9 PM on December 14th and December 15th. The two day event will also include special raids, special eggs, and several special bonuses that will only be available during normal Community Day times.

During both days of the event, the following Pokemon will appear more often in the wild, and will learn their Community Day exclusive move when fully evolved:

Totodile

Swinub

Treecko

Torchic

Mudkip

Ralts

Slakoth

Trapinch

Bagon

Turtwig

Chimchar

Additionally, Pokemon that were featured in 2018’s Community Day events will also appear in raids over both days.

On December 14th, players will also get a 2x Catch Stardust Bonus, 2x Catch XP, a 1/2 egg hatch distance bonus, and will be able to find Totodile, Swinub, Treecko, Torchic, Slakoth, and Bagon in even greater quantities between 11 AM and 2 PM local time. On December 15th, players will get the same bonuses and will find Mudkip, Ralts, Trapinch, Turtwig, and Chimchar in even greater quantities between 11 AM and 2 PM local time.

The Community Day Extravaganza is a great way for Pokemon Go to end the year. Not only do players get even more chances to capture certain Pokemon species, all of the Community Day Pokemon should also have boosted Shiny rates. Basically, if you missed a Community Day this year, December 14 and 15th are can’t miss events.

The event will take place between 9 AM and 9 PM local time on December 14th and December 15th.