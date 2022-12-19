Pokemon Go's First Community Day of 2023 Adds a New Shiny Pokemon

Pokemon Go's December Community Day event was held this past weekend, which means Niantic is already looking ahead to next month. Today, the developer announced plans for the first Community Day of 2023, which will see the Pokemon Chespin in the spotlight! The event will take place on Saturday January 7th starting at 2 p.m. local time and running until 5 p.m. local time. Shiny hunting is always one of the biggest highlights of Community Day, and the event will see the Pokemon Go debut of Shiny Chespin, which will be available for the first time in the game.

Niantic's announcement can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Don’t underestimate this Pokémon during January’s #PokemonGOCommunityDay—those quills might look soft, but they can become sharp enough to pierce a rock.



Chespin will be appearing January 7, 2023, for Community Day!



Get the details here ⬇️https://t.co/x3kRsCh3dU pic.twitter.com/ahpuw0kG5A — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) December 19, 2022

As with previous Community Days, players will get a Featured Attack for evolving the spotlighted Pokemon into its final form during the event, or up to five hours after. In this case, players that evolve Chespin into its final form will receive a Chesnaught with the move Frenzy Plant, which it cannot otherwise learn. The move has a power level of 100, so it could be quite useful for those in need of a strong Grass-type! Fans can also purchase a ticket for a Special Research story centered around Chespin for $1.00, or gift it to other players. The Special Research story is titled "Quality Quills."

Players can look forward to several bonuses on Community Day, including double Candy on catches, which should make it easier to evolve Quilladin into Chesnaught during the event! Trainers at level 31 and above will also have a double chance of getting Candy XL for catches, as well. One additional Special Trade can be made during the event, and the Stardust requirements for trades will be cut in half. Lure Modules and Incense will also last for three hours when used on Community Day.

Players that won't have a chance to play the game during Community Day hours will still have a chance to find a Shiny Chespin by participating in four-star Raid Battles. Quilladin will appear in these Raids, and defeating the Pokemon will result in Chespin appearing around the gym for 30 minutes, with Shiny versions appearing in the same frequency they do during Community Day hours. This only works for those using traditional Raid passes or Premium Raid passes, and not Remote ones. These Raids will take place between 5 p.m. local time and 10 p.m. local time.

Are you looking forward to this Community Day? Do you still enjoy these events? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!