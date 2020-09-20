Pokemon Go's Porygon Community Day is Today

(Photo: Niantic)

Pokemon Go is holding its monthly Community Day event this afternoon, giving players a chance to grab Porygon and its two evolved forms. After winning a 4-way poll last month, Porygon will get its moment in the sun during today's Pokemon Go Community Day event. The game will have a bevy of Porygon spawn in all areas between 11 AM and 5 PM today. Any Porygon2 that is evolved all the way into Porygon-Z will know the move Tri Attack, a brand new Normal-type Charge Move that has a chance of lowering an opponent's Attack and Defense stats in PvP battles.

As with past Community Day Pokemon, Porygon will also has a boosted Shiny rate during the event. Porygon and its evolutions' Shiny forms were previously unavailable in Pokemon Go, so today's event is the first chance that players have of obtaining these usually rare alternate-colored Pokemon.

Players can also purchase an event ticket to unlock the "Decoding Porygon" Special Research quest. This four part event charges players with catching Porygon and other tasks in exchange for rewards like Sinnoh Stones and Stardust. Since players need Sinnoh Stones to evolve Porygon2 into Porygon-Z, this is a good way to get those Evolutionary items if your inventory is low. The event ticket for "Decoding Porygon" costs $0.99. A Community Day item box containing 30 Ultra Balls, an Elite Fast TM, Incense, and Lucky Eggs are also available for 1280 PokeCoins from the in-store shop.

Players can participate in the Porygon Community Day from 11 AM to 5 PM local time. Because of the boosted spawn rates, players should be able to find Porygon wherever they are.