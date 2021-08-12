Pokemon Go Bug Makes It Much Easier to Evolve Eevee Into Espeon and Umbreon

✖

A Pokemon Go bug has made it a lot easier for players to evolve their Eevee into an Umbreon or Espeon. Under normal circumstances, Pokemon Go players need to jump through a couple of hoops to evolve their Eevee. Either they have to activate a special lure, or earn Buddy Hearts, or walk their Eevee in order to get a desired evolution. But from now until this weekend, it will be a lot easier to evolve Eevee into Umbreon or Espeon. A bug in the game has made it so that Eevee no longer needs to be walked 10 KM to evolve into Umbreon or Espeon. Players still need to make the Eevee they want to evolve their Buddy Pokemon, but they can instantly evolve it instead of having to walk.

Trainers, an issue is causing there to be no walking requirement to evolve Eevee into Umbreon or Espeon, while it is your buddy. We will not implement a fix for this until August 16th, 10 AM PDT, after the upcoming Community Day event. — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) August 12, 2021

Please note that your Buddy Eevee will evolve into Espeon during the day and Umbreon at night. The bug will remain in effect until next Monday, August 16th.

This "bug" should actually help a lot of Pokemon Go players out, as Umbreon is arguably the best Eevee evolution to use in most competitive Pokemon Go formats. Umbreon is a strong Pokemon in the Ultra League format and the addition of Psychic as a move will make it much more competitive in Great League play as well.

This month's Eevee Community Day is a special two-day event that's focused on Eevee and its evolutions. Eevee will learn the following moves when evolved:

Vaporeon: Scald

Scald Jolteon: Zap Cannon

Zap Cannon Flareon: Superpower

Superpower Espeon: Shadow Ball

Shadow Ball Umbreon: Psychic

Psychic Leafeon: Bullet Seed

Bullet Seed Glaceon: Water Pulse

Water Pulse Sylveon: Psyshock

As part of the Community Day event, Eevee will only require 7 Buddy Hearts to evolve into Sylveon instead of 70.

The two-day Eevee Community Day event will take place on August 14th and August 15th from 11 AM to 5 PM local time on both days.