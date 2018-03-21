Pokemon Go’s Next Event Leaked

Pokemon Go is bringing back its Eggstravaganza event for a second straight year.

A popular dataminer posted details of the event on Reddit after discovering a news post hidden within network traffic that passes between user accounts and Pokemon Go‘s servers. The event will begin tomorrow, March 22nd, and will see the return of special 2 KM eggs that contain Pokemon usually found in 5 KM eggs and 10 KM eggs. The event corresponds with the Easter holiday, which takes place on April 1st.

While Pokemon Go is largely remaining mum on which Pokemon will appear in eggs, the event announcement specifically notes that Ralts and Wynaut will be included in eggs found during the event. Ralts eventually evolves into the powerful Fairy/Psychic-Type Pokemon Gardevoir, while Wynaut is a relatively rare Baby Pokemon.

In addition, players will also receive double Stardust throughout the event and will get extra candies for any eggs hatched. The dataminer notes that translated versions of the announcement suggest that players will only get Double Stardust for any eggs hatched during the event.

As with most events, Pokemon Go will also sell item bundles in the in-game store containing Star Pieces (to increase the amount of Stardust players get) and Super Incubators (which lower the distance needed to hatch eggs.) We could also see some more surprises, such as a new group of Shiny Pokemon or the appearance of Spinda, a “Gen 3” Pokemon that hasn’t appeared yet in the game. The most recent update contained new code related to eight different Spinda variants that could be added in the near future.

Pokemon Go hosted its first Eggstravaganza event last year, when it made massive changes to the egg pool and added tons of Pokemon to its 2 KM eggs. Unlike this year’s event, Pokemon Go’s first Eggstravaganza had a Double XP bonus throughout the entire week-long event.

Here’s the full announcement, courtesy of Reddit:

“The Pokémon GO Eggstravaganza is coming back on March 22 at 1:00 p.m. PDT! This year, an even greater variety of Pokémon will be found in 2 km Eggs, and only those Eggs will be available from PokéStops throughout the event! This means that Pokémon that normally hatch from 5 km or 10 km Eggs, such as Wynaut or Ralts, will be found in 2 km Eggs until the event ends on April 2 at 1:00 p.m. PDT. Plus: enjoy bonus Candy for each hatched Egg, and double Stardust throughout the event! The in-game shop also has special boxes to help you get the most out of hatching your Eggs, which include Super Incubators and Star Pieces. Stay safe, and happy exploring!”

Are you excited for this year’s Eggstravaganza, or were you hoping for something a bit different this year? Let us know in the comment section!