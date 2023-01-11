Pokemon Go's February Community Day Will Make a Lot of Players Happy

Pokemon Go's January Community took place this past weekend, and Niantic is already making plans for February. Today, the company revealed first details about next month's Community Day, and it's one that should make a lot of players happy! On Sunday, February 5th, Noibat will be taking the spotlight, making the Flying/Dragon-type much easier to come by! Noibat's evolved form Noivern requires a whopping 400 Candies to evolve, making it one of the harder Pokemon to obtain in the game. The event will start at 2 p.m. local time and will last until 5 p.m. local time.

Players that are able to evolve Noibat during the event will receive a Noivern with the Boomburst Charged Attack. The move has a power of 150 in Trainer battles, and 140 in Gyms and Raids, so it's pretty strong! The event will also have some nice bonuses, including 3x Stardust and double Candy on catches. Players over level 31 will also have a doubled chance of getting XL Candy on catches. Lure Modules and Incense used during the event will last for three hours. Players can complete one extra Special Trade during Community Day hours, and any trades made during or up to five hours after the event will cost 50% less Stardust.

As with other recent Community Day events, players that miss the event can find Noibat appearing in four-star Raids between the hours of 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. local time. These Raids can't be played remotely, but players that defeat the Pokemon will see the area around the gym swarmed with Noivern for the next 30 minutes. Shiny Noivern will appear in the same frequency it will during normal Community Day hours, so it's worth it for those that might miss out. Be advised that Niantic has not made these Raids easy, and players will likely need at least one other person playing beside them to successfully defeat the Pokemon before the timer runs out; that's something I personally learned the hard way, so players might want to keep it in mind!

Last but not least, the event will have a Special Research Story available for $1. The story is titled "Abundant Noise" and can be purchased for the player to use, or it can be gifted to a friend.

What do you think of this new Pokemon Go Community Day? Do you have a Noivern yet? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!