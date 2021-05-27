Pokemon Go Fest 2021 Will Have Lower Ticket Price, Plus Several New Event Pokemon

✖

Pokemon Go has announced new details about this summer's Pokemon Go Fest. The upcoming event, which takes place on July 17th and 18th, will add several new costumed Pokemon, including the arrival of Pikachu Rock Star and Pikachu Pop Star from Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire. The event will also feature three Pokemon usually exclusive to a specific geographic region - Sawk, Throh, and Chatot will all appear in the wild to players who participate in the event. This year's event will also have a lower ticket cost - players will only have to pay $5 for a ticket compared to last year's cost of $15.

This year's Pokemon Go Fest is themed as a music festival, with players choosing which Pokemon they want to join in the festivities. Players start by picking either Pikachu Rock Star or Pikachu Pop Star (variants of the Cosplay Pikachu who appeared in Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire), each of which comes with a brand new music track produced by Junichi Masuda. Players will then fill out the rest of their musical group with other costumed Pokemon. The event will also feature a Mythical Pokemon encounter - while Pokemon Go hasn't revealed the identity of the Mythical Pokemon, it's almost certainly Meloetta.

Each day of the event will focus on a different theme. Day 1 (July 17th) will focus on catching Pokemon, while Day 2 (July 18th) will focus on battling in raids. The game will also be adding a full slate of new Pokemon - including Shiny Whismur, Chimecho, Audino, Shiny Unown F, Shiny Throh, Shiny Hawk, and Tympole

Featured Pokemon include Scyther, Aipom, Froakie, Skarmory, Shieldon, Hippopotas, Dratini, Swablu, Alomomola, Roggenrola, Galarian Stunfisk, Deino, Chimecho, Kricketot, Audino, Tympole, Unown F, Unown G, Ludicolo, Chatot, Leafeon, Serperior, Flareon, Tyranitar, Flygon, Throh, Gyarados, Vaporeon, Azumarill, Sawk, Umbreon, Gardevoir, and Galavantula.

Pokemon Go will bring back several popular features of last year's event, including rotating habitat hours, increased odds of finding certain Shiny Pokemon, and the Global Challenge Arena.

Other perks include 10,000 XP per raid completion, up to 10 free Raid Passes, three free Remote Passes, and up to eight additional free Remote Passes for completing completing Timed Research. Android and Google Play users will laos get additional perks, as Google Play is an official sponsor of the event.

Tickets for the event are available in the Pokemon Go in-game store now.