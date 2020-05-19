Pokemon Go Announces Zekrom, Zekrom, and Kyruem as Upcoming Legendary Pokemon Raid Bosses

The three mascot Legendary Pokemon of Pokemon Black and White are coming to Pokemon Go. Earlier today, Pokemon Go confirmed that Reshiram, Zekrom, and Kyurem will all appear in Pokemon Go as Legendary Raid bosses in the coming months. Reshiram will be the first Pokemon to be added to the game starting on May 26th. Reshiram will appear in 5-Star raids beginning on May 26th and will remain in raids through June 16th. Additionally, Pokemon Go will also host special Raid Hours every Wednesday from 6 PM to 7 PM local time featuring the new Legendary Pokemon.

These three Pokemon are collectively known as the "Tao trio" and represent the core philosophies of Taoism. Reshiram represents Yang, Zekrom represents Yin, and Kyurem represents wuji, aka the absence of yin and yang. In the main series games, Kyurem can be merged with either Reshiram or Zekrom to create the alternate forms White Kyurem, and Black Kyurem.

While every new Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Go is cause for celebration, Reshiram will be an especially desirable pick. Reshiram will be the top Fire-type Pokemon in Pokemon Go upon its arrival, with a higher damage per second rate and total damage output rate than either Moltres or Blaziken. Reshiram's Fire-type powers are so high, it's possible that Pokemon Go might skip out on giving the Pokemon its signature move so that it won't become too overpowered. Zekrom will similarly become the best Electric-type Pokemon on its arrival. We still don't know how Pokemon Go will manage Kyurem's alternate forms, as both were originally dependent on the Pokemon merging with either Reshiram or Zekrom.

These are meta-changing Pokemon in Pokemon Go, so players will definitely want to get these Pokemon, These Legendary Raids will start in just one week, so get your strongest Pokemon team ready.

