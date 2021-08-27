Pokemon Go's Hoopa Event Revealed

✖

Pokemon Go has revealed how players can earn the Mythical Pokemon Hoopa in the coming months. Today, Pokemon Go announced the Season of Mischief, the latest in the game's series of themed seasons. The Season of Mischief will center around a season-long Special Research task involving Hoopa. The Special Research will add tasks throughout the season as new events take place. Players who complete the Special Research will get access to a special event at the end of the season.

This marks the fourth Pokemon Go season, but the first to focus on a storyline instead of a theme. It's an interesting change of pace and represents a marked change in how Pokemon Go is approaching the use of Special Research to tell a story. Hoopa has been responsible for several different in-game events, including an appearance by all Legendary Pokemon during Day 2 of Pokemon Go Fest and the more recent Galar Pokemon crossover.

The season will kick off with a special 6-hour event in which various Psychic-type, Dark-type, and Ghost-type Pokemon will appear on a rotating basis. The event will feature a Collection Challenge that will reward Hoopa Candy and a new avatar pose. Pokemon featured in the event includes Exeggcute, Jynx, Natu, Girafarig, Spoink, Beldum, Munna, Alolan Rattata, Poochyena, Sableye, Carvanh, Duskull, Drifloon, Purrloin. This event will also feature 2x Transfer Candy and a free Incense bundle.

As with past Seasons, various Pokemon will be cycled in and out of the game. Pokemon appearing more frequently during the Season includes Shuppet, Trubbish, Gothia, Teddiursa, Shelmet, Karrablast, Geodude, Rhyhorn, Slugma, Krabby, Horsea, and Mantine. Jigglypuff, Slowpoke, Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, Bidoof, and Autumn Form Deerling will appear more often to Northern Hemisphere players, while Jigglypuff, Slowpoke, Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, Bidoof, and Autumn Form Deerling will appear more often in the Southern Hemisphere.

Additionally, Nidoran (F), Nidoran (M), Barboach, and Drifloon will hatch from 2 KM eggs, Seel, Pineco, Sableye, and Chingling will hatch from 5 KM eggs, and Audino, and Mienfoo will hatch from 10 KM eggs. Ditto will also appear in the wild hidden as Gastly, Drowzee, Remorair, Teddiursa, Gulpin, Numel, Stunky, Dwebble, and Foongus.