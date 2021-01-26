Pokemon Go's Johto Celebration Event Begins Today

Pokemon Go's Johto Celebration event is rolling out around the globe. The latest Pokemon Go event started at 10 AM local time and gives players the chance to encounter and capture Pokemon from the Johto region first seen in Pokemon Gold and Silver. This is the last Celebration Event leading up to the ticketed Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto event, which takes place during the first weekend of February. This week's event will mark the return of the Legendary Pokemon Suicune, Entei, and Raikou to raids along with a chance to obtain Pokemon that know exclusive moves that were previously only available during 2018 Community Days.

Here's a full breakdown of what you need to know about this week's event:

Johto Celebration Event: Start and End Times

The Johto Celebration Event begins Tuesday, January 26th at 10 AM local time and runs through Sunday, January 31st at 8 PM local time.

Johto Celebration Event - Exclusive Moves

As mentioned previously, the big draw for the Johto Celebration event is the return of certain Pokemon learning moves that were previously only available to them during Community Day events. The following Pokemon will learn an exclusive move if evolved during the Johto Celebration event:

Meganium - Frenzy Plant

Typhlosion - Blast Burn

Ampharos - Dragon Pulse

Tyranitar - Smack Down

Johto Celebration - Featured Pokemon

Players will encounter Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, Mareep, Hoppip, Aipom, Sunkern, Yanma, Murkrow, Gligar, Snubbull, Slugma, and Miltank in the wild more often during the event.

Additionally 5 KM eggs obtained during the event may contain Pichu, Cleffa, Igglybuff, Wooper, Tyrogue, Smoochum, and Larvitar.

Johto Celebration - Featured Raids

Entei, Suicune, and Raikou will appear in 5-Star raids during and after the event. Entei will appear in 5-Star raids from January 26th to January 31st, Raikou will appear from January 31st to February 4th, and Suicune will appear from February 4th to February 9th.

Additionally, Togetic, Espeon, Umbreon, Skarmory, and Miltank will appear in 3-star raids, and Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, Mareep, Marill, and Larvitar will appear in 1-star raids.