Pokemon Go's June Events Headlined by Galarian Slowpoke and Mega Slowbro
Pokemon Go has announced details about its upcoming slate of events during the month of June, including details about an event all about Slowpoke and Slowbro. Galarian Slowpoke, Galarian Slowbro, and Mega Slowbro will all make their first appearances in Pokemon Go in June as part of a Slowpoke-themed event that runs from June 8th to June 13th. Other events include the return of a solstice-themed event, a mystery event that potentially features Bidoof, and the appearance of a "surprise" Legendary Pokemon at the end of the month. While we have an idea about what events will take place in June, Pokemon Go has not revealed any details about its next in-game season, which is also due to start at the beginning of the month.
Additional details about Pokemon Go's schedule of events can be found below:
June Pokemon Go Events
June will feature three major events:
- An event that introduces Galarian Slowpoke, Galarian Slowbro, and Mega Slowbro will run from June 8 to June 13. The event will also feature increased spawns of lazy and active Pokemon, as well as a new Collection Challenge.
- The Solstice event, featuring Summer-themed Pokemon for Northern Hemisphere players, and Winter-themed Pokemon for Southern Hemisphere players, will run from June 17th through June 20th.
- A mystery event will run from June 25 to July 1st. The only clue given about this event is that players can sink their "two front teeth" into it, raising speculation that involves Bidoof.
June Research Breakthrough Pokemon
Players will receive a Clamperl encounter whenever they complete a Research Breakthrough during the month of June. Additionally, players will receive a free Remote Raid Pass when they complete a Research Breakthrough
June Shadow Pokemon
Shadow Zapdos will appear as Giovanni's featured Shadow Pokemon from June 1 through June 17. Afterwards, Giovanni will switch over to using a mystery Shadow Pokemon that will be revealed in the coming weeks.
June Raid Pokemon
Pokemon Go announced one change to raids - only one Mega Evolved Pokemon will appear in Mega Raids at a time. The initial schedule of Mega Raids are as follows:
- June 1 - June 8: Mega Lopunny
- June 8 - June 17: Mega Slowbro
- June 17 - July 2: Mega Gyarados
June Spotlight Hours
The following Spotlight Hour events will take place in June:
- June 1: Dwebble, with 2x Catch XP bonus
- June 8: Abra, with 2x Catch Candy bonus
- June 15: Slowpoke, with 2x Transfer Candy bonus
- June 22: Swinub, with 2x Evolve XP bonus
- June 29: Aipom, with 2x Stardust bonus