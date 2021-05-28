Pokemon Go's June Events Headlined by Galarian Slowpoke and Mega Slowbro

Pokemon Go has announced details about its upcoming slate of events during the month of June, including details about an event all about Slowpoke and Slowbro. Galarian Slowpoke, Galarian Slowbro, and Mega Slowbro will all make their first appearances in Pokemon Go in June as part of a Slowpoke-themed event that runs from June 8th to June 13th. Other events include the return of a solstice-themed event, a mystery event that potentially features Bidoof, and the appearance of a "surprise" Legendary Pokemon at the end of the month. While we have an idea about what events will take place in June, Pokemon Go has not revealed any details about its next in-game season, which is also due to start at the beginning of the month.

Additional details about Pokemon Go's schedule of events can be found below:

June Pokemon Go Events

June will feature three major events:

An event that introduces Galarian Slowpoke, Galarian Slowbro, and Mega Slowbro will run from June 8 to June 13. The event will also feature increased spawns of lazy and active Pokemon, as well as a new Collection Challenge.

The Solstice event, featuring Summer-themed Pokemon for Northern Hemisphere players, and Winter-themed Pokemon for Southern Hemisphere players, will run from June 17th through June 20th.

A mystery event will run from June 25 to July 1st. The only clue given about this event is that players can sink their "two front teeth" into it, raising speculation that involves Bidoof.

June Research Breakthrough Pokemon

Players will receive a Clamperl encounter whenever they complete a Research Breakthrough during the month of June. Additionally, players will receive a free Remote Raid Pass when they complete a Research Breakthrough

June Shadow Pokemon

Shadow Zapdos will appear as Giovanni's featured Shadow Pokemon from June 1 through June 17. Afterwards, Giovanni will switch over to using a mystery Shadow Pokemon that will be revealed in the coming weeks.

June Raid Pokemon

Pokemon Go announced one change to raids - only one Mega Evolved Pokemon will appear in Mega Raids at a time. The initial schedule of Mega Raids are as follows:

June 1 - June 8: Mega Lopunny

June 8 - June 17: Mega Slowbro

June 17 - July 2: Mega Gyarados

June Spotlight Hours

The following Spotlight Hour events will take place in June: