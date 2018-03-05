Pokemon Go Announces Legendary Week Event Results

Rayquaza has emerged as the winner of last week’s Pokemon Go event.

Pokemon Go held a week-long event to see which Legendary Pokemon players wanted to battle the most. Rayquaza, Kyogre, and Groudon all appeared in Raid Battles during the last week, with the “winner” of the event affecting which sort of Pokemon would appear more often in eggs for the next two weeks.

Pokemon Go announced that players had defeated Rayquaza more times than Groudon and Kyogre combined. That means gyms and PokeStops are more likely to distribute eggs that hatch Pokemon that prefer windy weather. Had Groudon and Kyogre won, the gyms would have distributed eggs containing Pokemon that prefer sunny and rainy weather instead.

As a bonus, Pokemon Go is also giving players double XP from now through March 16th as a reward for players’ hard work during the event. The double XP bonus will last until Rayquaza departs from the game later this month. Raid Bosses that prefer Windy Weather will also appear more often during the next two weeks.

So which Pokemon will players have a greater chance of hatching from eggs for the next few weeks? Here’s the full list:

Abra

Slowpoke

Exeggcute

Taillow

Spoink

Swablu

Scyther

Girafarig

Gilgar

Mantine

Smoochum

Wingull

Baltoy

Wynaut

Aerodactyl

Dratini

Skarmory

Ralts

Chimecho

Bagon

Beldum

Most of the Pokemon you’ll want to hatch come from 10 KM eggs. Dratini, Ralts, Bagon, and Beldum all evolve into top-tier Pokemon of their respective types, while Chimecho is incredibly rare.

As of right now, it doesn’t appear that Pokemon Go has added any new Shiny Pokemon as part of this new egg event, but that could always change as players start to collect and hatch eggs after the event starts.

Please note that the event will NOT affect eggs collected before the event started. Pokemon Go determines which Pokemon you’ll receive from an egg the moment you receive it, so eggs currently in your inventory won’t be impacted by the new event.

Pokemon Go will also keep their discounted item bundles on sale in the in-game store through March 11th. The bundles contain Raid Passes, so this might be a good opportunity to stock up on Raid Passes if you raid more than once a day.