‘Pokemon Go’ Has a Bee Problem

One of Pokemon Go‘s new Pokemon has caused a buzz for a very weird reason.

Earlier this week, Pokemon Go added several new Pokemon originally seen in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. Most of these Pokemon were evolved versions of Pokemon currently in the game, but there were a few new species like Glameow and Shieldon.

One of these new species is the Bug/Flying-type Pokemon Combee. Combee is one of a handful of Pokemon with a gender-dependent evolution, as female Combee can evolve into Vespiquen. Female Combee are quite rare in the main series games (Combee has a male to female ratio of 7 to 1), but they’re appearing in abundance in Pokemon Go. The reason why? Well, there’s apparently no male Combee in Pokemon Go.

Shortly before Pokemon Go added Combee the game, they changed the gender ratio of the Pokemon in the Game Master file to remove male Combee entirely from the game. It’s a bit strange, as Pokemon Go has a mechanic that allows for gender-specific evolutions. Gallade, for instance, can only be evolved from male Kirlia. While the mechanic is a bit buggy (the Pokemon screen for female Kirlia will still show a Gallade evolution option), it’s still functional.

It’s unknown why Pokemon Go removed male Combee from the game, but players should take advantage of this quirk while they can. After all, players need them to evolve Vespiquen and they could be quite rare if Pokemon Go ever re-adds male Combee to the game.

