New Pokemon Go Research Event Announced

Niantic announced the next Pokemon Go Research Event this week and revealed that the May event will focus on Marill. The Water and Fairy-type Pokemon will be findable through a series of Timed Research tasks that may lead to people being able to catch a Shiny version of the Pokemon. Like the other Timed Research events, however, this one’s only going to be live for a couple of hours during one day of the month.

That day is May 9th, and the event will be live from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. for players to complete their tasks and better their chances at finding a Marill or two. The Pokemon will be appearing more often anyways on that day, but if you’re completing your Field Research tasks, you’re guaranteed an encounter.

“On Sunday, May 9, 2021, from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. local time, you can complete event-exclusive Timed Research tasks that lead to encounters with Marill,” Niantic said about the Pokemon Go event. “If you’re lucky, you might even encounter a Shiny Marill! You’ll also be able to complete event-exclusive Field Research tasks that lead to encounters with Marill.”

Marrill’s event itself is happening in the middle of the separate but related Luminous Legends X event. Certain Dragon and Fairy-type Pokemon are appearing more frequently during that event with Xerneas making its debut in Pokemon Go as well. Part of that event includes working as a community to catch Fairy Pokemon, so the Marill event should be helpful in that if players complete their tasks.

“In addition, you can work with other Trainers to catch Fairy-type Pokémon—by doing so, you can unlock rewards during the second half of the event!” Niantic said about the ongoing Luminous Legends X event. “From Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 12:00 a.m. UTC to Sunday, May 9, 2021 at 11:59pm UTC, you and other Trainers worldwide can work together to catch 500 million Fairy-type Pokémon in total. If the goal is met, special bonuses will be available from Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, May 17, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time.”

Pokemon Go’s Marill-focused Limited Research event will kick off on May 9th and will end the same day after a couple of hours, so plan on carving out some time to complete those Timed Research tasks.

