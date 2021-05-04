New Pokemon Go Research Event Announced

✖

Niantic announced the next Pokemon Go Research Event this week and revealed that the May event will focus on Marill. The Water and Fairy-type Pokemon will be findable through a series of Timed Research tasks that may lead to people being able to catch a Shiny version of the Pokemon. Like the other Timed Research events, however, this one’s only going to be live for a couple of hours during one day of the month.

That day is May 9th, and the event will be live from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. for players to complete their tasks and better their chances at finding a Marill or two. The Pokemon will be appearing more often anyways on that day, but if you’re completing your Field Research tasks, you’re guaranteed an encounter.

Trainers, a Limited Research event featuring Marill is coming soon! https://t.co/HOeKxFnoqx pic.twitter.com/tdcGe5D8R9 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 4, 2021

“On Sunday, May 9, 2021, from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. local time, you can complete event-exclusive Timed Research tasks that lead to encounters with Marill,” Niantic said about the Pokemon Go event. “If you’re lucky, you might even encounter a Shiny Marill! You’ll also be able to complete event-exclusive Field Research tasks that lead to encounters with Marill.”

Marrill’s event itself is happening in the middle of the separate but related Luminous Legends X event. Certain Dragon and Fairy-type Pokemon are appearing more frequently during that event with Xerneas making its debut in Pokemon Go as well. Part of that event includes working as a community to catch Fairy Pokemon, so the Marill event should be helpful in that if players complete their tasks.

“In addition, you can work with other Trainers to catch Fairy-type Pokémon—by doing so, you can unlock rewards during the second half of the event!” Niantic said about the ongoing Luminous Legends X event. “From Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 12:00 a.m. UTC to Sunday, May 9, 2021 at 11:59pm UTC, you and other Trainers worldwide can work together to catch 500 million Fairy-type Pokémon in total. If the goal is met, special bonuses will be available from Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, May 17, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time.”

Pokemon Go’s Marill-focused Limited Research event will kick off on May 9th and will end the same day after a couple of hours, so plan on carving out some time to complete those Timed Research tasks.