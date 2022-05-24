Pokemon Go Adds Mega Evolution to Battles for One Day

✖

Pokemon Go is adding Mega Evolutions to PvP battles, for one day only. Pokemon Go announced that this weekend's Go Battle League Day will feature an extra twist. For one day, players will be able to use their Mega Evolved Pokemon in Master League play, the league tier with the least amount of restrictions on Pokemon. Players will need to Mega Evolve their Pokemon before the battle begins in order to use a Mega Evolved Pokemon in battle. Players will be able to battle up to 100 times during Go Battle Day, an increase from the usual 20 battles per day.

Adding Mega Evolution to Go Battle League will majorly shake up the metagame. Both Mega Latios and Mega Gyarados should have a major impact on gameplay and will allow for a much needed change of pace for players. Of course, Master League is the highest tier of play for a reason and many players don't have the time or energy to build a viable team, given that players can level up their Pokemon to Level 50 for that specific tier. As such, it remains to be seen if a large number of players actually participate in Go Battle League Day's Master League, or if they'll stick to the Great League, which serves as the "official" tier for competitive play.

Pokemon Go recently made some major changes to Mega Evolution, in an attempt to make the mechanic easier to access. Instead of requiring a player to spend Mega Energy every time they want their Pokemon to Mega Evolve, they now need to spend Mega Energy on the first Mega Evolution only. Afterwards, a Pokemon has a Mega Evolution cooldown timer that can be bypassed by spending Mega Energy. Mega Raids, the primary means of collecting Mega Energy, are also easier so as to require less players to complete.

Go Battle Day will take place on May 29th and runs all day.