Pokemon Go Adds a Ton of New “Gen 5” Pokemon

Pokemon Go players have a whole lot of new Pokemon to catch over the weekend. Pokemon Go announced they had added dozens of new Pokemon to the game, including popular Pokemon like Axew. All of the newly added Pokemon were originally added in Pokemon Black and White. The Pokemon are already appearing in the wild, and include several new regional species of Pokemon. The new Pokemon are also popping up in eggs and raids, and some species can benefit from the game’s just announced Trade Evolution mechanic, which reduces the cost needed to evolve Pokemon once they’ve been traded.

The new Pokemon include the following:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Roggenrola, Boldore, Gigalith

Tympole, Palpitoad, Seismitoad

Dwebble, Crustle

Trubbish, Garbador

Karrablast, Escavalier

Joltik, Galvantula

Shelmet, Accelgor

Timburr, Gurrdur, Conkeldurr

Tirtouga

Archen

Axew, Fraxure, Haxorus

Throh

Sawk

Maractus

Sigilyph

Basculin

Several of the Pokemon species are exclusive to a certain region. Throh only appears in North America, South America, and Africa, while Sawk only appears in Europe, Asia, and Australia. Sigilyph only appears in Egypt and Greece, while Maractus only appears in the Southern US, Central America, the Caribbean, and South America. While not technically a regional exclusive Pokemon, the Red-Striped form of Basculin only appears in the Eastern Hemispher, while the Blue-Striped form of Basculin only appears in the Western Hemisphere.

Of the new Pokemon, Conkeldurr is likely the best of the batch. A strong Fighting-type Pokemon, Conkeldurr is the second strongest Fighting-type Pokemon after Lucario (which remains a relatively rare Pokemon). Other solid grabs include Gigalith and Haxorus, which should also be valuable additions to competitive teams.

We’re still breaking down all of the new Pokemon Go news, so keep tuned to ComicBook.com over the weekend for more news or follow me on Twitter at @CHofferCBus to talk all things Pokemon!