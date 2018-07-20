Pokemon Go Adds New Legendary Pokemon, New Raid Battles to Prep for “Gen 4”

Pokemon Go has added a variety of new Raid Battles, introducing some new Pokemon and giving players a new way to prep for the eventual addition of “Gen 4” Pokemon.

Last night, Pokemon Go cycled out the Legendary Pokemon Regice and replaced it with the new Legendary Pokemon Registeel. Registeel is a pure Steel-Type Pokemon, which means it is only weak to Fire-Type, Ground-Type, and Fighting-Type attacks. Luckily, there’s plenty of high-powered Fire-Type Pokemon in most players’ arsenals, so this Pokemon shouldn’t be much of a threat in battle.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Registeel will be the main Legendary Raid Boss in Pokemon Go until August 16th, so players should have plenty of time to battle and capture this new Pokemon.

However, the real surprise added to the game last night were the other Pokemon added as Raid Bosses. Alolan Raichu and Alolan Marowak both made their long-awaited appearances in the game as Tier 3 and Tier 4 Raid Bosses respectively. Alolan Raichu is an Electric/Psychic-Type Pokemon, while Alolan Marowak is a Fire/Ghost-Type Pokemon, and both should give players some new challenges over the next few months.

Several other Pokemon were also cycled into the game as new Raid Bosses, including Magmar, Kirila, and Porygon. Notably, all three of these Pokemon (along with Rhydon, which is also a Raid Boss right now) have “Gen 4” evolutions. The popular theory is that these three Pokemon were added to the game to help prepare players for the eventual introduction of new Pokemon, so that players can immediately get a head start and evolve their Pokemon into new forms.

Other new Raid Bosses added to the game include Charmander, Meditite, and Makuhita as Tier 1 Raid Bosses, Alolan Exeggutor as a Tier 2 Raid Boss, Donphan and Flareon as Tier 3 Raid Bosses, and Houndoom as a Tier 4 Raid Boss. All of these Pokemon were added as Raid Bosses to help players stock up on Pokemon that might be useful in taking Registeel down.

Pokemon Go also has an upcoming mini-event this weekend in the form of Zapdos Day. Players will have an opportunity this Saturday to battle Zapdos at ANY gym, and will be given five free Raid Passes to help with their battling efforts. Players may also have a chance to capture a Shiny Zapdos, which would be the first time that it’s appeared in the game.