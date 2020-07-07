Pokemon Go Players are Celebrating the Game's Fourth Anniversary
On July 6th, 2016, Niantic and The Pokemon Company released Pokemon Go on mobile devices. The game was an immediate success, spawning nothing less than a cultural phenomenon, as longtime fans and newcomers alike traveled across the land, searching far and wide for new Pokemon. As a result, players even resorted to trespassing just to find some of the game's rarest creatures! The craze has calmed down a bit since those days, but the game remains incredibly popular. To celebrate Pokemon Go's fourth anniversary, a number of players have taken to social media to share how much the mobile title has meant to them over the years.
Pokemon Go has definitely gotten players to go outside, more!
4 years ago the game that got me outside @PokemonGoApp was released!!! Thank u for these 4 years @NianticLabs and here's to 4 more pic.twitter.com/LiY3Fq8auw— That one guy (@pokemonfan356) July 7, 2020
Some have been playing every day since the beginning...
just realized it’s pokémon go’s anniversary and i have played it every single day since release, even when most of my friends stopped playing i kept going omg... that’s like 1460 days of dedication 😶 no words— mia ❀ (@miamalierell) July 7, 2020
...others have taken breaks and come back to it.
Happy 4 year anniversary @PokemonGoApp it’s been a crazy ride since back in the day. I didn’t play as much in the first couple of years and I took a break but everything is amazing and looking forward to everything new!! #pokemongo #anniversary #gottacatchemall pic.twitter.com/hSaoEVi6G8— Jersey Devil Ray (@JerseyDevilRayH) July 7, 2020
There's something really wholesome about that.
Pokemon Go is one of the greatest games of all time because it's the only one that really convinces me to go outside in my spare time. Happy 4 year anniversary, #PokemonGO !— Star Bird (@Star_Bird06) July 7, 2020
Players found some really creative ways players to celebrate!
Happy 4th anniversary #pokemonGO #GOsnapshot pic.twitter.com/uE3OnzTN7l— Ash (@AshEcho) July 6, 2020
It's impossible to deny how massive the game has proven to be.
Happy 4 year anniversary to the best game ever made @PokemonGoApp Even though my personal four year anniversary isn't for another 3 days, ever since I got this game, I haven't stopped playing. Thank you for always keeping me entertained and not bored— DGFX (@denis1553) July 6, 2020
For many, the game seemed to bring the Pokemon world to life!
4 years ago today the celebration of a worldwide phenomenon began with an experience that brought you to that world as close as you can possibly get to being real. Pokémon was a huge part of my childhood and the launch of Go made it feel like 1997 all over again. It was awesome! pic.twitter.com/hzioEK7pTg— BlueStreak62391🇨🇦 (@BlueStreak62391) July 7, 2020
Those days seem a lot simpler, now.
Happy 4th anniversary to the month of world peace @PokemonGoApp
It all got worse from there— Glennith (@Glennith2012) July 6, 2020
