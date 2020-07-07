Pokemon Go Players are Celebrating the Game's Fourth Anniversary

On July 6th, 2016, Niantic and The Pokemon Company released Pokemon Go on mobile devices. The game was an immediate success, spawning nothing less than a cultural phenomenon, as longtime fans and newcomers alike traveled across the land, searching far and wide for new Pokemon. As a result, players even resorted to trespassing just to find some of the game's rarest creatures! The craze has calmed down a bit since those days, but the game remains incredibly popular. To celebrate Pokemon Go's fourth anniversary, a number of players have taken to social media to share how much the mobile title has meant to them over the years.

Are you still playing Pokemon Go? Have you been with the game since the beginning? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about the fourth anniversary of Pokemon Go!

