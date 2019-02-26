‘Pokemon Go’ Announces Pokemon Day Festivities With Costumed Pikachu and Eevee and Shiny Pokemon

Pokemon Go has announced an epic Pokemon Day event that will feature new Shiny Pokemon, two new costumed Pokemon, and increased spawns of certain Pokemon.

February 27th marks Pokemon Day, an annual celebration of the Pokemon franchise on the anniversary of the release of Pokemon Red and Green. To celebrate, Pokemon Go has announced a three day Pokemon Day that focuses on certain Kanto Pokemon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The biggest part of the event is the addition of more “costumed Pokemon,” as Pikachu and Eevee will both appear in the wild and as Field Research encounters wearing flower crowns. Eevee is the third Pokemon species to earn a costume in Pokemon Go, joining a plethora of hat-wearing Pikachu and a sunglasses wearing Squirtle.

In addition, Pokemon Go will also increase the spawn rates of Pokemon that trainers encounter “early on” in their adventures through the Kanto region. This likely means that we’ll get a bunch more Pidgey, Rattata, and bug Pokemon found in the Veridian Forest.

Finally, Pokemon Go also announced that Shiny variants of Pidgey and Rattata will be added to the game. Shiny Pokemon have alternate coloration from their non-Shiny variants and are usually quite rare. A Shiny Pidgey has greenish yellow-tinted feathers, while a Shiny Rattata is a pale green instead of its usual puprle.

The event will run from February 26th at 4 PM through February 28th at 4 PM. We’ll provide more details about the event as they become available.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the retirement of Gwyneth Paltrow from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, our thoughts on Umbrella Academy, what Star Wars shows we want to see on Disney+ & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!