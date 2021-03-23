Pokemon Go Brings Back Rayquaza for Weather Week

Rayquaza will be returning to Pokemon Go for a limited time. Pokemon Go announced that the legendary Dragon/Fying-type Pokemon would be returning to 5-Star raids as part of its Weather Week event, which launches tomorrow. Rayquaza will appear during a special Raid Weekend event, which will run from Saturday morning at 10 AM to Sunday at 8 PM. Additionally, any Rayquaza caught during the event will also know the Flying-type move Hurricane. Rayquaza will be one of two Legendary Pokemon in the event, joining Therian Forme Thundurus. The combo makes the Raid Weekend event particularly appealing, as both Rayquaza and Therian Forme Thundurus are among the strongest Pokemon in terms of Attack strength.

Although Rayquaza doesn't have much use in Go Battle League play, it's still an incredibly useful Pokemon to bring to raids. Hurricane is Rayquaza's strongest Flying-type move, but is no longer usually available in Rayquaza's moveset. This means that you'll want to participate in the raids this weekend, as you wouldn't be able to get the move via a TM under normal circumstances. While Outrage is a stronger overall move for Rayquaza, Hurricane is definitely a great move to have if you want a powerful Flying-type attack set in your arsenal.

The Weather Week event focuses on Pokemon that usually appears in either rainy or windy weather. In addition to Special Research, new avatar items, and extra Stardust when catching Pokemon with Weather Boost, the event also serves as the official introduction for the Shiny version of Rainy Form Castform. Notably, the Shiny variant of Rainy Form Castform has never appeared in any Pokemon game before, so this is the rare time where Pokemon Go has something that a main series Pokemon game doesn't.

The Weather Week launches on Wednesday, March 24th, at 10 AM local time.