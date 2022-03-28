Pokemon Go Reveals Next Community Day Classic

In the month of April, Pokemon Go players will have the opportunity to take part in two different Community Day events. The first was revealed last week, and today, Niantic announced a second, which will follow the “Community Day Classic” approach we saw in January. That one brought back Bulbasaur, and this one will instead focus on Mudkip. The event will include 3x Catch XP, and players that use Incense or Lure Modules that day will see them last for three hours. Players that evolve a Marshtomp during the event or up to two hours after will get a Swampert knows the Hydro Cannon Charged Attack.

The Mudkip Community Day Classic is set to take place on April 10th, lasting from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time. Readers will note that the three-hour timeframe is the same that was announced for April’s Stufful Community Day. Niantic announced last week that Community Day events will revert back to three hours, as the company’s internal research apparently indicated that most players do not spend more than three hours participating in the day’s event. That particular change led to a lot of frustration from the player community, who pointed out that not all players can participate in such a narrow window.

Niantic announced Mudkip Community Day Classic on Twitter. Unsurprisingly, the announcement was met with a lot of players arguing in favor of restoring the longer timeframe for Community Day. At the moment, it seems the developer has no intentions on rolling back the change, but Niantic has been receptive in the past to fan concerns; last year, the company reversed course on a frustrating change to PokeStops.

Players looking to catch a lot of Mudkip next month will be happy to know that a bundle containing 30 Ultra Balls will be free in the shop during the event. Players can also snag a Community Day box for 850 Coins, which will contain 15 Ultra Balls, 15 Pinap Berries, a Remote Raid Pass, and an Elite Fast TM. Last but not least, a Special Research Story will be available for $1.00.

Are you looking forward to this Community Day Classic? How do you feel about the shortened hours?