Pokemon Go Fans are Unhappy With Niantic Over April’s Community Day

When Niantic is trending on Twitter, it’s almost assuredly not for a good reason. Today, the developer announced that the next Pokemon Go Community Day will revolve around Stufful, Normal/Fighting-type Pokemon from the Alola region. Niantic also announced that the next Community Day will revert back to the old three-hour time window, as opposed to the six-hour window that was instituted in 2020. The company claims that its internal research says only about 5% of players take part in Community Day for more than three hours. That might be true, but it also forces players to play during a much smaller window!

Since the announcement, many fans have taken to social media to share their disappointment. Niantic made a number of helpful changes to Pokemon Go at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, but those changes have been slowly shifting back, and a lot of fans don’t like it. When Niantic changed the spin distance for PokeStops, the company eventually relented after heavy fan pressure. It’s possible the same could happen with Community Day, but we’ll just have to wait and see!

Three hours doesn’t offer much flexibility.

It doesn’t work well with Stufful, either!

Different players like to play during different windows.

Specific Community Days probably play a role in overall interest.

Will Stufful Community Day be a bust?

That would have been a much better idea!

It feels like the PokeStop controversy all over again.

Just another bizarre decision.