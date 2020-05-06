Pokemon Go Announces Shiny Snubbull and Carvanha Events

Pokemon Go is hosting two events that will give players a chance to catch Shiny variants of Snubbull and Carvanha. This Saturday, May 9th, Pokemon Go will host a special Limited Research event from 8 AM to 10 PM featuring special Timed Research tasks. Over 50 different tasks will reward players with Snubbull encounters, and Pokemon Go will add the Shiny version of Snubbull to the game as an extra bonus. Unlike normal research tasks, Timed Research will automatically disappear at 10 PM local time, meaning that players have to complete it by the end of the day to get their rewards.

The following weekend, Pokemon Go will host an Incense Day, with Incense attracting both Water-type and Dark-type Pokemon depending on the time. In addition to Carvanha appearing throughout the event, players will also have a chance to catch Horsea, Tympole, Alomomola, Murkrow, Sableye, and Scraggy. Notably, this will be the first time players have a chance to catch Scraggy in the wild, as the Pokemon was previously only available as a GO Battle League reward. The event will run from 11 AM to 5 PM local time on Sunday May 17th, with Water-type Pokemon appearing as Incense spawns during the 11 AM, 1 PM, and 3 PM hours, and Dark-type Pokemon appearing during the 12 PM, 2 PM, and 4 PM hours.

Both of these events will run in conjunction with other Pokemon Go events taking place this month. Pokemon Go is also hosting a series of "Throwback Challenges" with players completing tasks inspired by various Pokemon games. Players will earn an encounter with a Legendary Pokemon that knows a special move, and will have the chance to capture Pokemon from various regions. The Kanto event started on May 1st, the Johto event is scheduled to start on May 8th. The Hoenn event will start on May 15th.

