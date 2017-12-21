Pokemon Go Adds Two New Shiny Pokemon for the Holidays

Pokemon Go has added two more Shiny Pokemon for the holidays.

Snorunt is one of the twenty Pokemon that were added as part of Pokemon Go‘s recently started holiday event. Unlike the other Pokemon that are appearing as part of the event, players have discovered that Snorunt’s Shiny variant is also appearing in the game.

Shiny Pokemon have variant colorations than non-Shiny Pokemon and are generally prized due to their rarity. While Snorunt usually has a tannish-yellow overcoat, a Shiny Snorunt has a pale blue overcoat.

Of course, a Shiny Snorunt in Pokemon Go also means that players can also obtain a Shiny Glalie in the game. Shiny Glalie have a light blue outer body (as opposed to white) and have sinister looking red eyes instead of its usual blue eyes.

Snorunt and Glalie join a growing number of Pokemon species with Shiny variants in Pokemon Go. Players can also get Shiny versions of Magikarp, Gyarados, Pichu, Pikachu, Raichu, Duskull, Dusclops, Shuppet, Banette, Sableye, Absol, and Mawile.

It appears that Snorunt is the only Shiny Pokemon added to Pokemon Go today, but it’s possible that more could be added later. After all, Pokemon Go added Shiny Sableye when the Halloween event first started, and then added Shuppet and Duskull at a later time.

Pokemon Go‘s holiday event runs through January 4th.

