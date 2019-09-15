Pokemon Go Adds Shiny Turtwig for Community Day

As expected, Pokemon Go has added the Shiny version of Turtwig as part of today’s Community Day Festivities. Each month, Pokemon Go hosts Community Day, a monthly mini-event in which a certain species of Pokemon spawns in mass quantities all across the globe. This month’s Community Day event takes place today from 11 AM to 2 PM local time and focuses on Turtwig, the Grass-type Starter Pokemon from Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. Not only will this beloved Pokemon pop up in greater numbers, players also have a chance of finding its Shiny variant, which features an alternative coloration and are usually quite rare.

A Shiny Turtwig has a distinctively bluer skin color than its non-Shiny variant and has a greener jawline. Both Grotle and Torterra, which evolve from Tortwig, have green shells and yellow-green skin. The Shiny variants of all three Pokemon will remain in Pokemon Go even after Community Day ends, so don’t be too concerned if you can’t participate in today’s festivities.

If you want to grab one of these usually rare Pokemon, you should find an area with lots of PokeStops that is frequented by other Pokemon Go players. Players usually add lures to PokeStops during Community Day events, so you’ll likely have even more opportunity to encounter Turtwig (and its Shiny variant) at the event.

Other perks during today’s Community Day includes a triple Stardust bonus for catching Pokemon, and increased length for Lures. Any Torterra evolved during or immediately after Community Day will also learn the move Frenzy Plant. Players should also keep an eye out for 10 KM eggs during the event, as they could contain a region-exclusive Pokemon like Mr. Mime, Kangaskhan, Farfetch’d, or Tauros.

Today’s Community Day event will take place between 11 AM and 2 PM local time.