Pokemon Go Adds Smeargle With Photobombing Feature

Pokemon Go has added a new Pokemon, but you’ll need to make use of the game’s new Snapshot feature to get it.

Earlier today, Pokemon Go sneakily added Smeargle, a “Gen 2” Normal-type Pokemon, to the game. However, the Normal-type Pokemon doesn’t appear in the wild under normal circumstances. Instead, players will need to use the GO Snapshot feature in order to unlock this Pokemon.

GO Snapshot is a new feature that allows players to take AR photos of Pokemon they’ve captured on their phones. When using the feature, a Smeargle will occasionally appear and “photobomb” the picture. Once Smeargle appears in GO Snapshot, it will spawn in the wild and will be able to be captured.

Smeargle also has a new “Photobomb” medal that keeps track of how many times a Smeargle has interrupted your photo shoot.

One of the reasons why Pokemon Go developers held back on releasing Smeargle (most other “Gen 2” Pokemon were released two years ago) was that it had an interesting game mechanic that was hard to implement in Pokemon Go. In the main series games, Smeargle used a Sketch attack to copy the moves of other Pokemon, but that would be a bit tricky to copy in Pokemon Go‘s simplified game. Instead, Smeargle will have the moveset of whatever Pokemon it photobombs – which is actually a clever equivalent to Smeargle’s Sketching skills.

There doesn’t seem to be a set way to get Smeargle to photobomb your pictures, so you may have to try multiple times to get this Pokemon to appear. We’ll report more on whether Pokemon Go has any other surprises coming soon.

