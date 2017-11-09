Suicune is Pokemon Go’s Weakest Legendary Yet

Pokemon Go players in North and South America are getting a firsthand chance to see the game’s weakest Legendary Pokemon in action.

Pokemon Go rotated Legendary Pokemon last night, sending Entei to Asia and Australia, Raikou to Europe and Africa, and Suicune to North and South America. And while players around the world are probably excited to grab a new Pokemon for their collection, American players are about to discover how weak and underwhelming Suicune is in battle.

Suicune is a pure Water-Type Pokemon and was the mascot Legendary Pokemon for Pokemon Crystal. While the Pokemon holds an important place in Pokemon history for being the first Legendary Pokemon that players had to battle in a Pokemon game, its stats have always skewed towards defense….which doesn’t make that big of an impact in Pokemon Go. In fact, Suicune has the lowest CP of any Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Go, falling nearly 100 points less than Articuno, which previously held that distinction.

Weak in Every Sense

The worst part about Suicune is that, unlike other Legendary Pokemon, it’s not even the strongest Pokemon in its type group. For instance, Articuno is a pretty weak Legendary Pokemon, but it’s still the strongest Ice-Type Pokemon currently available in the game. Entei and Moltres are the two strongest Fire-Type Pokemon, Raikou and Zapdos are the strongest Electric-Types, and Mewtwo and Lugia are the strongest Psychic-Type Pokemon currently in the game.

But Suicune isn’t the strongest Water-Type Pokemon in Pokemon Go, losing that spot to Gyarados and Vaporeon. Even worse, Suicune doesn’t even have a true Water-Type fast move, which really limits its effectiveness in battle. Suicune’s two possible fast moves are the Psychic-Type move Extrasensory and Hidden Power, which has a random type. It’s possible for Suicune to have a Water-Type Hidden Power move, but the odds are only 1/18…which isn’t all that great.

The sad reality is that Suicune is the first of many Legendary Pokemon whose stats and abilities don’t translate well into Pokemon Go. The upcoming wave of “Gen 3” Pokemon has several borderline worthless Legendary Pokemon that will be fun to capture and then will gather dust sitting in a player’s box.

