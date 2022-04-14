Pokemon Go Celebrates Sustainability Week With New Alola Pokemon

Pokemon Go will be celebrating Sustainability Week with an all-new in-game event. The event will kick-off on Wednesday April 20th at 10 a.m. local time, and will see the introduction of Oranguru in the game. Pokemon Go‘s Season of Alola has been centered on Pokemon that first appeared in Sun and Moon, and Oranguru is no exception! The Normal/Psychic-type Pokemon was exclusive to Moon version, while Sun players were able to snag Passimian, instead. Oranguru does not currently have an evolved form, so players won’t have to worry about banking up Candies!

Oranguru is the only new Pokemon that will appear during the event, but Sustainability Week will see the Pokemon Go debut of a new Shiny Pokemon. Shiny Cherubi will be added to the game, and Cherubi will get a bit of focus during some Timed Research. As previously revealed, Pokemon Go‘s April Community Day will take place on April 23rd. That day, players will be able to take part in Special Research, and each phase will require that players walk 1 km, with a Cherubi encounter as the reward. For every Pokemon Go player that walks 5 km between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. local time on Community Day, Niantic will plant a tree (up to 100,000 trees in total). The move ties in perfectly with the theme of Sustainability Week, and it should give players an incentive to try to play the game outdoors that day. Niantic recently stated that it wants to bring back the appeal of playing the game outside, and this move would also seem to be an attempt to get players to do just that.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During Sustainability Week, players can look forward to seeing the following Pokemon in the wild:

Oranguru

Oddish

Grimer

Turtwig

Grotle

Cherubi

Trubbish

Ferroseed

Venusaur

Phantump



The event will also feature a “nature-inspired Collection Challenge,” though a full list has not yet been revealed. Niantic has stated that Weepinbell and Gloom will be part of the challenge, and players will have to use a Mossy Lure to get them during the event. The Lure will be included as part of a free bundle in the game’s shop. The event will come to an end on Monday, April 25th, at 8 p.m. local time.

Are you looking forward to Pokemon Go‘s Sustainability Week? Have you been happy with the Season of Alola? Let us know inthecomments or shareyour thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!