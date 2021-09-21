Pokemon Go Adds Zarude to Celebrate Global Release of Pokemon Movie

Pokemon Go is adding another Mythical Pokemon to celebrate the upcoming global release of the newest Pokemon movie. Niantic has announced a new event featuring the Mythical Pokemon Zarude to celebrate the global release of Pokemon: Secrets of the Jungle. Players will need to log in between October 1st and October 10th to obtain a Special Research story that culminates with an encounter with the Mythical Pokemon Zarude. Players can only obtain the Special Research story during the event, but can complete it at anytime.

As a part of the event, several Pokemon seen in Pokemon: Secrets of the Jungle will also appear more frequently in Pokemon Go. These Pokemon include Hoothoot, Combee, Drilbur, Cottonee, and Dwebble. Explorer Pikachu (who was originally added as part of a 2020 event celebrating the initial release of Pokemon: Secrets of the Jungle in Japan) will also be appearing, along with its Shiny variant. Raid bosses will also be switching up, with Explorer Pikachu, Larvitar, Roggenrola, Foongus, Rufflet, Lickitung, Chansey, Pinsir, Ludicolo, and Flygon all appearing in raids.

Finally, Jessie and James will be returning to the game. The two anime characters will arrive in both snapshots and in their Meowth Balloon through December 15th.

New free avatar items will also be added, and players can obtain special themed Field Research that leads to encounters with Audino, Rufflet, and other Pokemon from the movie.

The new event is to celebrate the global release of Pokemon: Secrets of the Jungle, which launches on Netflix on October 8th. While the movie was released in Japan in late 2020, its global release was delayed due to the global pandemic. Pokemon Go held a smaller event last year to coincide with the movie’s Japanese release, which included an encounter with a Shiny Celebi. Both Zarude and Shiny Celebi appear in the movie, with Zarude playing a major role.

Pokemon fans can also obtain the Dada Zarude variant and Shiny Celebi by signing up to the Pokemon Trainer’s Club before September 24th.

The Secrets of the Jungle event will run in Pokemon Go from October 1st at 10 AM local time to October 10th at 8 PM local time.