Pokemon Johto Edition Monopoly Game On Sale Now – Perfect For Holidays!

October is almost gone and we’re gearing up for the holiday rush. ‘Tis the season for epic game releases and finding that perfect something for gamer in your life – or maybe you’re just shopping for yourself, sometimes you just gotta “treat yo self”. In an effort to make things just a little easier shopping for that perfect something for any Pokemon fan, we’ve got just the thing.

The Pokemon Johto Edition Monopoly set is on sale now for a great price! With 30% of savings, the special edition board game is now available for just $19.49.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pokemon Johto Edition Monopoly Game

Gotta catch ’em all in this special Pokemon: Johto Edition of the Monopoly game. Join Pikachu, Totodile, Pichu, and other favorite characters on exciting adventures through the Johto region. Travel through all 8 Gyms and battle Gym Leader Pokemon. Trainer Battle and Professor Elm cards can reward players for Pokemon encounters, or bring unexpected surprises. Buy, sell, and trade Poke Marts and Pokemon Centers with other players to a get a powerful Pokemon team and win the game! Short on time? Check out the Speed Rules for faster gameplay.

USAopoly is a trademark of USAopoly, Inc. The Hasbro Gaming, Parker Brothers, and Monopoly names and logos, the distinctive design of the gameboard, the four corner squares, the Mr. Monopoly name and character, as well as each of the distinctive elements of the board and playing pieces are trademarks of Hasbro for its property trading game and game equipment.

What’s Inside?

The Pokemon Johto Edition Monopoly Game Features:

Monopoly game featuring Pikachu and friends

Buy, sell, trade with other players

Features Custom Poke money and locations

Includes 6 Pokemon character tokens

Includes gameboard, 6 custom tokens, 28 Title Deed cards, 16 Professor Elm cards, 16 Trainer Battle cards, 2 dice, 32 custom Poke Marts, 12 custom Pokemon Centers, 1 pack of custom Pokemon money, and instructions

Ages 8 to adult

For 2 to 6 players

Interested in picking one up for yourself or for someone else in your life? The Pokemon Johto Edition is available now for 30% and can be yours right here. Toys ‘R’ Us is also currently running a promotion for free shipping as well, so it’s the perfect time to scoop one up for some solid savings.