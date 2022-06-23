Pokemon Legends: Arceus Has a New Giveaway

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is celebrating the finale of its recent anime tie-in with a new giveaway. Players can obtain a variant version of the Baneful Fox Mask by logging into the game and claiming it via the Mystery Gift function. This Baneful Fox Mask is based off of the Shiny version of Hisuian Zorua and was added to the game to celebrate the end of Pokemon: Hisuian Snow, a three episode mini-series set in the Hisui region. Pokemon: Hisuian Snow features a Shiny Hisuian Zorua. Notably, the original Baneful Fox mask was given away to early purchasers of Pokemon Legends: Arceus and was only removed from Mystery Gift a few weeks ago. You can check out the new mask below:

This marks the first giveaway for Pokemon Legends: Arceus in several months, which is odd since it's technically the current Pokemon game. Many players were expecting some sort of DLC or extended support for Pokemon Legends: Arceus, but Game Freak has provided very little "new" content outside of a free update that added some extended storylines and expanded Mass Outbreaks as post-game content. There's certainly room for DLC within the game, but the lack of updates is probably concerning to some fans.

While players are waiting to see whether we'll get more Pokemon Legends: Arceus content beyond a new mask, The Pokemon Company is also gearing up to release Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, a new pair of open-world games. While Arceus was the first game with an open-area format, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be truly open world, with players able to visit any part of the unnamed region without being constrained by a storyline. What that means is anyone's guess, but we'll find out when those games come out in November 2022.